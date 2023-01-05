New Delhi: Emphasising that Indian vaccines can work well against all variants of Covid19, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Thursday appealed to people to maintain Covid appropriate behavior.

The IMA also said that there is no need of taking a fourth dose of Covid vaccine at present. "Nobody knows which variant of Covid will affect the community in India. Earlier, we have seen that many variants which were severe in other countries but were not severe in India. It's a viral mutation strain and it's always evolving," said IMA president Dr Sharad Kumar Agarwal in an exclusive interview to ETV Bharat.

Agarwal, who took charge as IMA president in December last, said that Indian vaccines are good because of which the severity of mutations was minimum. "We need to maintain Covid appropriate behavior. If there is any gathering, people should always use masks. And if somebody has any health issue, they should always avoid crowded places," said Dr Agarwal while highlighting the IMA advisory in view of the new variants of Covid19.

Stating that Covid is an infectious disease, Dr. Agarwal said, "Infection can definitely spread. But, at present, we don't know how infectious it is." He also said that India managed all three previous outbreaks of Covid very successfully. "We are well equipped now and we can definitely handle the situation," Dr. Agarwal said.

He said that private hospitals are ready to extend cooperation to the government to manage any possible outbreak. "IMA assured that our 4 lakh doctors are fully prepared to help the government in all eventualities. The newly approved nasal vaccine is a step in the right direction and we assure the government that our members, in each nook and corner of the country, will support this vaccination program," Dr. Agarwal said.

As the number of Covid cases is steeply rising in various countries, though the surge in India is still comparatively less alarming, experts believe, as per the previous trends, the cases may erupt suddenly in India.

Echoing the same view, Dr. Munish Prabhakar, IMA joint secretary suggested that people should take the precaution dose at the earliest. "Our advisory asked people to avoid mass gatherings. People who have not taken precaution dose, must take their third dose. People with weak immunity, should protect themselves," said Dr. Prabhakar.

He also said that the number of Covid cases is very less in India and instead there is a maximum number of cases of H3 and M1 influenza. "In fact, I am also getting several cases of influenza. So, no need to panic," retaliates Dr. Prabhakar.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry has said that as many as 124 Covid positive cases were detected in the last 11 days when the screening of international air passengers has started at the Indira Gandhi International airport in Delhi.

According to government statistics, 905647 international passengers have arrived and 5228 international flights have been screened since December 24. " As many as 19227 samples have been collected for Covid tests out of which 124 were found Covid positive," the health ministry said.

All 124 cases have been sent for whole genome sequencing (WGS) to the INSACOG out of which 40 reports have been received that includes 14 XBB variant (including XBB.1, XBB.2, and XBB.3.4.5), two BA5.2 variant, nine BQ 1.1, 1.122, 1.1.5, one BF 7.4.1 variant, one BB.3 variant, one BF 5 variant among others.