New Delhi: The Medical Superintendent Dr. DK Sharma, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), has said in an order on Wednesday that as per the National Guidelines of the Indian Council of Medical Research, it has been decided to discontinue routine Covid-19 testing prior to hospitalizations, any minor or major surgery / interventional or non-interventional procedures.

Emergency patients and those patients who were earlier diagnosed coronavirus positive and have since recovered or transferred to other wards for continued treatment. However, patients will be able to get health facilities according to the availability of the staff.

It has been decided to do away with the mandatory testing of Covid-19, which was earlier made mandatory. The administrative officer of AIIMS has taken this decision keeping in mind the decline in corona cases in the capital.

Earlier, AIIMS had decided to admit patients and start elective surgeries. AIIMS had issued an order to open all the centers of AIIMS after the Delhi government relaxed the corona restrictions.

