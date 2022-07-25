Kolkata/Bhubaneswar: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar doctor, Ashutosh Biswas, said that there is no need to hospitalize West Bengal industry minister Partha Chatterjee, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in connection with the School Service Commission (SSC) Recruitment scam case. "He will be discharged shortly," Dr. Biswas told the media outside the medical facility.

According to AIIMS, Chatterjee has some chronic issues. Partha Chatterjee was taken from Kolkata to Bhubaneswar in an air ambulance early on Monday morning. At the time, when Partha Chatterjee was being taken to an air ambulance, the minister tried to explain his illness by putting his hand on his chest in response to the journalists' queries.

SSKM's Tusharkanti Patra and his lawyer Anindya Kishore Raut accompanied the former education minister to AIIMS Bhubaneswar. Hospital sources said the doctors of Bhubaneswar AIIMS enquired about Chatterjee's problems the moment he reached there. Chatterjee told them that he has heart and kidney problems. Following this, all the tests related to Chatterjee's heart and kidney were done.

A separate medical board was also constituted on an urgent basis for the health examination of the West Bengal minister. However, the health examination did not find anything to worry about. Later, Bhubaneswar AIIMS doctor Ashutosh Biswas said, "Partha Chatterjee has some chronic problems. He has been suffering from them for a long time. For that, he needs to be under medication. However, there is no need to hospitalize him at this point in time."

AIIMS' report was handed over to the concerned ED officer besides Partha's lawyer and the SSKM doctor who accompanied them. The AIIMS authorities informed that Partha will be discharged shortly.