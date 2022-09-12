Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday passed interim orders banning playing music at Hyderabad pubs after 10 pm. The High Court in its order said "no music should be played in pubs and bars between 10 pm and 6 am with effect from Monday."

According to the City Police Act, loudspeakers are permitted to be played only up to the allotted time in the city, the HC noted. The High Court also took significant notice and questioned how, in accordance with the Excise Rules, pubs could be located near residences and educational facilities. "On what grounds permission was given to the pubs to operate in residential zones?" the HC asked the Excise Department, thereby instructing them to prepare a counterclaim. The court also said that though music won't be allowed, liquor will be served till the allowed time.

The High Court order further said that several pubs in the city continue to play loud music till late and youngsters are seen coming out heavily drunk, driving vehicles under the influence of alcohol, thereby posing a threat to people on the roads as well as themselves. The High Court has issued notices to the Commissioners of Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda regarding this issue.