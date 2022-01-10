New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry removed the photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from COVID-19 vaccine certificates in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur to comply with the Model Code of Conduct.

Earlier on Saturday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced that the Assembly Elections to Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases and Manipur in two phases while that of Punjab, Uttarakhand, and the Union Territory Goa will be held in a single phase.

Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Goa will go to the polls on February 14 in the second phase. Manipur will go to the polls on February 27 and March 3. Votes will be counted on March 10.

Out of these five poll-bound states, the BJP is in power in four states - Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP will undertake door-to-door campaign across the state from Tuesday to highlight the Uttar Pradesh government's achievements, party state president Swatantra Dev Singh said on Monday.

