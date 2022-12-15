Kolkata: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday said that whatever happens surrounding people like him, they will stay positive. The comments came in the midst of a row over a song in his upcoming film 'Pathaan'. Addressing a gathering on the occasion of the inauguration of the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF), Khan said cinema brings to the fore humanity's immense capacity for compassion, unity and brotherhood.

"No matter what, people like us will stay positive," he said. Protests have been staged in various parts of the country alleging a community has been offended by the content of the song "Besharam Rang" in the yet to be released movie 'Pathaan'. "Cinema is the best place to sustain a counter-narrative that speaks to the larger nature of humankind," Khan, the guest of honour at KIFF, said. The superstar also described cinema as a vehicle "for people of different colours, castes and religions to better understand each other".

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan also inaugurated the 28th International Kolkata Film Festival. Apart from them, actors Rani Mukerjee, Mahesh Babu, CM Mamta Banerjee and cricketer Sourav Ganguly also attended the grand inaugural function.

The 'Swades' actor donned a black three-piece suit, while Rani was seen twinning with her 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' co-actor and opted for a beautiful black saree. "At present times of political unrest, the children of India try to reject the ideas of the West, it's the lesson they've received from the West. Such isn't our mission. India's there to unite all races. These words of Tagore must echo in all Indians' hearts," Mahesh Bhatt said.

"It's not the spirit of India to reject anything, any race,any culture... It has to be our highest aim to comprehend all things as they are with sympathy&love. It's the spirit of India," said filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt quoting Rabindranath Tagore at International Kolkata Film Festival. Amitabh on the other hand attended the event in a blue suit.

According to the official website, the 28th edition of the Kolkata International Film Festival organized by the Information and Cultural Affairs Department, Government of West Bengal is scheduled to be held between 15 - 22 December, 2022 in Kolkata.

Shah Rukh Khan is also the owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders, an Indian Premiere League team. Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's next action thriller film 'Pathaan' alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. Apart from this, Shah Rukh Khan will be also seen in south director Atlee's upcoming action thriller film 'Jawan' and director Rajkumar Hirani's next film 'Dunki' opposite Taapsee Pannu. Amitabh, on the other hand, was recently seen in director Sooraj Barjatya's family entertainer film 'Uunchai' which got positive responses from the audience. (With agency Inputs)