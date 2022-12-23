New Delhi: A day before the Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Delhi, the Congress on Friday alleged the Narendra Modi government is "rattled" by the "immense support" to the party's cross country march and is finding excuses to stop it.

The Opposition party asserted that no matter how hard the BJP and the Sangh try, the yatra will not stop but said that if the government comes out with a science-based protocol over Covid concerns, it would follow it.

Congress general secretary in-charge K C Venugopal also said Gandhi has written to leaders and MPs of like-minded parties to join the yatra according to their convenience. In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said, "Remove inflation. Eliminate unemployment. Don't spread hatred - Taking this voice of India to the throne of the 'King', we have come to Delhi. Come, join us in the capital to raise the pitch even higher."

Chairing a meeting of top leaders on ways to strengthen the organisation and to take forward the party's soon-to-be launched outreach initiative as a follow-up to the Yatra, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the yatra is creating history and is getting "immense support" from the people.

"Due to this, the Modi government is very rattled and is finding excuses to create impediments for the yatra," he claimed. Addressing a press conference after a meeting of top leaders on ways to strengthen the organisation and to take forward the party's soon-to-be launched outreach initiative as a follow-up to the yatra, Venugopal alleged that the BJP tried to demolish Rahul Gandhi's image through fake videos and social media campaign.

"Through this yatra that entire campaign has been demolished. Now they are inventing new methods. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya wrote a letter to Rahul Gandhi to stop the yatra due to Covid. We can understand if it was a general statement to all the leaders, the prime minister is attending rallies, ministers are participating in programmes, their CMs are also taking part in events, Rajasthan BJP is doing a yatra, but letter only to Rahul Gandhi and (Rajasthan CM) Ashok Gehlot," Venugopal told reporters at the AICC headquarters here.

"Is COVID-19 apllicable only to Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi and Ashok Gehlot. Not even a single international flight has been cancelled. People are coming from China everyday, people are going to China everyday, there is no problem, but Bharat Jodo Yatra they want to stop," he said. The Congress is happy that this is a clear certificate from the Union government that the Bharat Jodo Yatra is a "great success", he said.

In a tweet in Hindi, Ramesh said, "We are reaching Delhi on the 108th day of Bharat Jodo Yatra. In the last few days, anxiousness and restlessness has increased there. It should be remembered what Rahul had said -- no power can stop this yatra." Addressing reporters along with Venugopal, Congress media department head Pawan Khera said a letter was sent by the health minister to Gandhi while in Gujarat a carnival and flower show takes place and in Madhya Pradesh in Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas is set to be held.

"Double standards are before the people. Bharat Jodo Yatra is such a movement that the BJP, the Sangh, whomsoever may try, cannot stop it bevcausr the people of the country will not allow it or its message to be stalled. Those who are rattled by it are those conspiring to divide the country," Khera said.

Asked if Covid restrictions are announced will the party abiode by them, Khera said, "If the central government on the advice of experts announces a protocol, we will be the first one to follow it but if continues to play petty politics, we are ready to fight it." Responding to another question, Khera said the route of the yatra in Delhi has not been changed. (PTI)