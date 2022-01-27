New Delhi: Twitter has responded to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's letter claiming that his follower count had decreased as the social media site was limiting his following due to 'pressure' from the central government.

The company on Thursday assured that the numbers are “meaningful and accurate". A Twitter spokesperson said that the follower counts is a visible feature and the company has a “zero-tolerance approach to platform manipulation and spam".

“We fight spam and malicious automation strategically and at scale with machine learning tools, and as part of those consistent and ongoing efforts to ensure a healthy service and credible accounts, follower counts can and do fluctuate," Twitter told ANI.

“We remove millions of accounts each week for violating our policies on platform manipulation and spam. You can take a look at the latest Twitter Transparency Center update for more context. While some accounts notice minor differences, in certain cases number could be higher"

On December 27, Rahul Gandhi had reportedly written to Twitter CEO alleging that the social media site is limiting his following due to 'pressure' from the central government.

In the letter, Rahul alleged that his Twitter following has remained frozen at 19.5 million. Previously, the Congress leader said, he was gaining about two lakh followers per month, but since August 2021, his follower count has been increasing at a rate of a mere 2500 per month.

Read: Bihar BJP chief slams Twitter 'tagging', issues warning to JDU leaders