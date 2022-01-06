Indore: Madhya Pradesh's daily COVID-19 count nearly doubled in two days as it reported 1,033 new cases in the last 24 hours. Indore contributed over 55% of cases to the week's tally.

The surge is building up at an alarming rate, with Indore and Bhopal topping the charts. Yet, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra said that there is no proposal with the Home Department to impose lockdown or shut down markets in the State.

However, there is a night curfew in place and the government plans to increase the penalty amount for not wearing a mask and other violations.

Additionally, Dr Mishra also said that the government is considering setting up 'Open Jails" for violators of Covid protocol to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra tweeted that "In the last 24 hours, 1033 new cases of #Corona have come in the state. At present, the total number of active cases of corona in the state is 2475. The rate of corona infection is 1.47% and the recovery rate is 98.65 percent."

