Hubli (Bengaluru): Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai reassured people that there is no proposal to impose lockdown in the state. He appealed to people not to heed to rumours. Speaking to reporters he reiterated, "There is no question of imposing any lockdown now. Normal life should go on." However, he wanted people to strictly follow Covid norms in public places. Institutions too need to function responsibly by adhering to Covid guidelines, he added.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is keeping strict vigil against Omicron, the new variant of the Covid virus. Meanwhile, precautions against the Delta variant too is being tightened.

The government is tackling the issue on two fronts. Test swab samples in suspicious cases had been sent to NCBS for Genome sequencing to ascertain the exact variant. International passengers are being strictly screened at airports. Those who were in contact with them are also being traced and tested.

The state government has issued guidelines for setting up clusters where a spurt in the cases had been reported. Those in the clusters are being tested again 7 days after they get a positive report of the first test. About 4000 persons have been tested at SDM college in Dharwad. Similar tests are on at clusters in Mysuru, Hassan and Anekal in Bengaluru, Bommai said.

The WHO has designated Omicron as a 'variant of concern'. It has warned the world that the global risk from this new variant is “very high” and early evidence suggests it could be more contagious. Nations across the globe are imposing travel restrictions and prepping up to counter the new challenge.

India has increased screening of passengers coming in from other countries, especially those which are marked 'at-risk'. Centre has asked all the states and UTs to focus on intensive containment, active surveillance, enhanced testing, monitoring of hotspots, increased coverage of vaccination and augmentation of health infrastructure.