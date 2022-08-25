New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's weekly meeting scheduled for Friday has been called off owing to the Vidhan Sabha session. A special session of the Delhi Assembly will be held Friday to discuss central probe agencies' action in the excise policy issue and the AAP's allegation that the BJP was trying to buy its MLAs.

The Assembly session is scheduled to be begin at 11 am on August 26. "The weekly meeting of Chief Minister Shri Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena will not be held tomorrow. The meeting of the CM & LG has been put off for tomorrow owing to the Vidhan Sabha session," a government statement read. Saxena and Kejriwal meet every Friday to discuss matters pertaining to the development of Delhi. (PTI)