No law gives immunity to elected representatives says Piyush Goyal in Rajya Sabha
Published on: 2 hours ago
New Delhi : People make many claims on social media which aren't substantiated by facts. A senior MP here made a claim that 3000 political persons raided so far. It's completely erroneous....No law gives immunity to elected representatives. Union minister Piyush Goyal has informed to the house in Rajya Sabha on Monday.
