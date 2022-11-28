Hyderabad: The Telangana Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy on Sunday said that the raids by the income tax (I-T) department would entirely stop once Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao forms the government at the Centre after the 2024 general elections.

“In 2024, KCR's government will come to power at the Centre. The income tax department across the country will be relaxed after that. There will not be any more raids. Everyone can earn whatever they can and KCR will bring in such a rule that they (people) can voluntarily pay tax. Whatever it is, there has to be a change in the country,” he said in a meeting at Siddipet.

The I-T sleuths recently conducted searches at the residences of Malla Reddy and his family members. Raids were also carried out in educational institutions. During the raids, Reddy alleged that the CRPF personnel who accompanied the I-T officials thrashed his son.

Cases were registered on November 24 by police here against Malla Reddy for allegedly obstructing the duties of income tax officials during the searches carried out by them and also against an I-T official following a complaint by the Minister's son, police had said.

“There are so many students in our educational institutions. They (IT Department) say you have black money. You have stolen money. You take donations (capitation fee from students). I have never seen this anywhere. I am not scared as long as KCR is there,” Reddy further said.