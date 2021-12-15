New Delhi: The extension of BSF's jurisdiction has no impact on the jurisdiction of the related State Governments and would rather result in the better curbing of "trans-border crimes" by the force collaboration with State Police, the Union government informed Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Replying to Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Jawahar Sircar's question whether the extension of the jurisdiction of BSF is an "overt attempt to exert the Centre’s armed power over 32,400 of West Bengal’s 88,752 sq km area," Minister of State (MoS), Home Nityanand Rai argued that there is no such possibility.

"There is no impact on the jurisdiction of State government. Rather it would result in better and more effective control on trans-border crimes in conjunction and co-operation with State Police," stated Rai.

The MoS further stated in a written reply that the extension of BSF's "territorial jurisdiction" in some states is aimed at empowering the force to perform its duties more effectively in the wake of the use of long-range drones and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles by " anti-national forces."

"The extension in territorial jurisdiction of Border Security Force (BSF) in some States is aimed at empowering BSF to discharge its border guarding duties more effectively in the wake of use of technology like Dynamic Remotely Operated Navigation Equipment (Drones), Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), etc. generally having long range, by anti-national forces for surveillance as well as for smuggling of arms, narcotics and fake Indian currency notes (FICN)," stated Rai.

He also said that the decision will be crucial in curbing cattle smuggling as smugglers take refuge in the interior areas outside the jurisdiction of BSF.

The TMC MP asked whether the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) is not applicable in Punjab and West Bengal and whether the BSF can carry out search and seizure operations without a warrant.

Rai stated in response that AFSPA is not applicable in Punjab and West Bengal. He also said that the BSF can exercise its powers under relevant sections of CrPC and other Acts which have been delegated to it including that of search and seizure in accordance with the provisions of those sections.