New Delhi: The Karnataka government has informed the Supreme Court that it has no immediate plan to deport 72 Rohingyas living in Bengaluru while opposing a plea to identify and deport them.

It submitted before the apex court that the plea filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay is not maintainable, devoid of merits and liable to be dismissed. "It is submitted that the Bengaluru City Police have not housed Rohingyas in any camp or detention centre within its jurisdiction. However, 72 Rohingyas identified in Bengaluru City are working in various fields and Bengaluru City Police have not taken any coercive action against them as of now and there is no immediate plan of deporting them," the state government's affidavit said.

The affidavit was filed in response to Upadhyay's plea seeking directions to the Centre and state governments to identify, detain and deport all illegal immigrants and infiltrators, including Bangladeshis and Rohingyas, within one year. The large-scale illegal migrants, particularly from Myanmar and Bangladesh, have not only threatened the demographic structure of bordering districts but seriously impaired security and national integration, the plea had said.

Upadhyay's plea alleged there was an organised influx of illegal migrants from Myanmar through agents and touts via West Bengal, Tripura, and Guwahati. This situation is seriously harming the national security of the country, the plea had said.

PTI