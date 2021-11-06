Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The age-old tradition of the annual Hingot War, which is observed a day after Diwali by two groups - Kalangi and Turra - attacking each other with burning hingots in Gautampur village of Depalpur, is not being celebrated for the consecutive year.

Police and district authorities carried out a flag march and also set up a temporary post to monitor the situation. However, people expressed their disappointment by saying that the officials shouldn't interfere and that it hurts their sentiments.

According to authorities, permission was denied this year as people would have gathered in huge numbers to witness the grand event, which posed a great risk of the spread of the infection among attendees.

The tradition takes place in Gautampura, around 59 km from Indore and is observed on dhok padwa, wherein warriors categorised into two groups attack each other with a hollow fruit stuffed with gunpowder.