Lucknow: A senior functionary of the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi has refuted the presence of any Hindu idol inside the mosque premises that was sealed at the orders of a local court after the videography survey. He said a stone inside the hauz (pond) near the fountain has been measured.

"Such stones are present in any Shahi (royal) mosque," SM Yasin, Secretary-General of the Mosque Committee told ETV Bharat over the phone. He regretted that the local court refused to listen to the version of the Mosque Committee and "unilaterally passed the decision to seal the premises".

"They (court-appointed commissioners) drained off the water of the hauz. There is a stone and that has been measured," he said. "There is a stone near the fountain. You call it anything," he said. Sharif said the matter would be taken up in the Supreme Court on Tuesday while as the Committee has also approached the High Court for intervention.

He said the sealing of the pond would not impact the routine prayers in the mosque. "There will be difficulty in performing wudu (mandatory washing of body parts before offering the prayers) but we will find out some solution," Sharif said.

To mention, on the third day of the court-ordered videography survey of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi Mosque complex, the Hindu petitioner in the case, Sohan Lal Arya claimed that the committee found a 'Shivling' at the complex. Arya, who accompanied the court commission for the mosque survey, said that they have found a 'conclusive evidence'.

Also read: 'Shivling' found at Gyanvapi, claims petitioner; Varanasi court orders sealing of area