Bengaluru: In the wake of the 'hijab' (headscarf) row, the Karnataka government has asked educational institutions to follow existing uniform-related rules, until the High Court comes out with an order in this regard, next week. With the issue snowballing into a major controversy spreading to other educational institutions, and the matter coming up before the High Court, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai today held a meeting with Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh and top government officials, regarding the government's stand.

Speaking to the media, Minister Nagesh said, "the law department and the education department have advised the CM on the hijab issue today. We will inform the court shortly about the government's decision on this, soon after receiving the opinion of Advocate General".

"As per the Karnataka Education Act 2013 and 2018, all educational institutions are given the power to enact their own uniforms. But there is a stipulation that the uniform must be followed for at least five years. The government would announce its decision on this in two days. But students should follow uniform rules made by the School Development and Monitoring Committee (SDMC) at the beginning of this academic year till the High Court verdict. It is clear that students are not allowed to enter the school premises wearing a hijab and saffron shawl", he said.

"No one can impose their religious views on educational institutions. Kids are coming to school with so much interest. Children and parents have read and signed the uniform rules during admission. I appeal to all MLAs that this kind of situation should not take place at your places. Let the children continue their education at school. Children should not be deprived of education. I have already spoken to some children via phone call. If necessary, I will visit the place in the next few days, added the Minister.

Alleging "hidden hands" behind the hijab controversy as attempts are on to make it international news, Nagesh said, "some people who are against this country, as part of propaganda, are doing this. They are unable to digest India's standing globally and the respect our Prime Minister is getting internationally."

The Karnataka High Court on February 8 will hear the petitions filed by five girls studying in a Government Pre-university College in Udupi, questioning hijab restriction in college. There is an ongoing row over wearing hijab by some students at a government pre-university college at Udupi.

Appealing to students not to become "scapegoats" for someone else, he said, let there not be an atmosphere of hatred, at the time when they will have to face exams in about two months. The Minister said students had joined these schools because of their good reputation, and at the time of joining the Principal had informed them

about the rules and regulations there, including uniform rules, in writing, which they had accepted in writing and had signed for it.

"Until January first week, rules were followed duly by all students, but thereafter mischief by someone led them to take such a stand (regarding wearing hijab) and boycott classes, we are unable to understand," he said, adding that for the last one month several attempts have been made by local MLAs and community leaders to convince the girl students.

