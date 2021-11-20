Gurugram (Haryana): A day after the Gurudwara Singh Sabha Committee of Gurugram announced that it was opening its doors to the Muslim community for them to offer Friday Namaz at its premises, Friday prayers were not offered at any Gurudwara in the Millennium city.

The Committee in a statement on Friday stated that due to the Gurupurab celebrations, Muslims themselves refused to offer Friday Namaz to avoid any conflict. A final decision on the same would be taken next week, said the Committee.

Speaking to ANI over the matter, the spokesperson of the Gurudwara management committee, Daya Singh said, "Committee had decided to offer space for Nawaz if Muslims were facing problems; will let them offer Namaz here. Due to Gurupurb, the Muslims themselves refused to offer Namaz to avoid any conflict. We will take the final decision on Namaz next week."

"Why there is an issue in offering Namaz in public or open space when we can take out Kanwar Yatra or Nagar Kirtan. In the 1984 riots, Muslims gave a message of brotherhood by saving the lives of thousands of Sikhs," he added. Meanwhile, a local resident Lakhiram Yeduvanshi has offered his land to perform Namaz.

"I contacted the chairman of Muslim Ekta Manch in order to offer them land to offer Namaz. There are some miscreants who want to disturb the peace in the area. I am offering my plot to the Muslim brothers to perform Namaz," said Yeduvanshi.

Earlier on November 18, the Gurdwara association of Sadar Bazar in Gurugram had decided to offer its premises for Friday prayers following objections over the offering of namaz in public and open places.

The Gurugram administration had withdrawn permission to offer namaz at eight out of 37 designated sites. As per an official statement from the district administration, the permission was cancelled after an objection from the local people and Resident Welfare Association (RWA).

Also read: Gurugram Gurdwara association opens its doors for offering namaz

On several occasions earlier, residents of Gurugram have complained and staged a protest against Friday namaz offered at a public ground.

ANI