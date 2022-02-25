Chhindwara/Shahdol: Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the Indian students stranded there have become a matter of major concern for the Indian authorities. Though most of the students had originally planned to leave in the time immediately after the Embassy's intimation, the flights got canceled after Russia's declaration of war on Ukraine on Thursday.

Stranded Indian students share videos from bunkers in Ukraine

The students were therefore reportedly shifted to bunkers in order to protect themselves from the war repercussions until further arrangements are made for their rescue. The students, who are naturally panicking, have recorded videos of the situation in the bunkers to send to their parents and well-wishers back home. Two MBBS students, who are residents of Budhar of Shahdol, currently stuck in the Vinnytsia city of Ukraine, also sent a video to their parents back home. Calling for help, the student can be heard narrating their terrifying ordeals of being helplessly stuck in a deadly war.

Pratyush, who is one of the students stuck there, also made one such video and sent it to his father here in India. His father said that the video shows that the students are deprived of food and are terrified of the bombings going on everywhere in and around the city. The worried man has appealed to the Government of India, along with local MP Nakul Nath and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath, to bring the children home safely.

Also read: Ukraine crisis: Students gripped in fear, hiding in bomb shelters, seek return to safety of homes