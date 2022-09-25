Fatehabad (Haryana): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday called for uniting all opposition parties, including the Congress and the Left, to take on the BJP and said this "main front of opposition" will ensure that the saffron party loses badly in the 2024 general elections.

If all non-BJP parties unite, then they can get rid of those who are working to destroy the country, Kumar said at a mega rally organised by the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) here. The rally, organised to mark former deputy prime minister Devi Lal's birth anniversary, was also attended by NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and Shiromani Akaki Dal's Sukhbir Singh Badal, among others.

"I'll urge all parties, including Congress, to get together and then they (BJP) will lost badly," Kumar said. Kumar, whose JD(U) recently snapped ties with the BJP, also said there is no fight between Hindus and Muslims and accused the BJP of trying to create disturbances. "My only wish is that we all need to come together at the national level... We need to bring together more parties," he said.

Time to come together to form new alliance

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday joined the call for like-minded parties to form a united front. Speaking at the INLD rally attended by several opposition leaders here, Badal said his party along with the Shiv Sena and the JD(U) are the ''real NDA'' as they had founded the alliance.

He said it is the time for "all like-minded parties to unite under the flag of farmers and labourers and work for their welfare". Talking about National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Badal said the alliance was formed when BJP was relatively a weaker force. "The real NDA is sitting here, it was founded by Shiv Sena, Akali Dal and JD(U). We stood by BJP when it was a relatively smaller party. But now it is time to forge an alliance for farmers and labourers," Badal said. He made these remarks in presence of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejasvi Yadav and Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant.

Badal also attacked AAP and said such parties destroy the entire state machinery when they come to power. Leaders from various parties including CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury also attended the rally to mark the birth anniversary of former deputy prime minister and INLD founder Devi Lal. (PTI)