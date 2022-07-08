Chennai: At a time when the population of the big cats witnessed an increase in Tamil Nadu, the posts of field directors in two tiger reserves in the state have been lying vacant for six months and one year respectively worrying Wildlife activists who fear that conservation efforts will get hampered. The absence of field directors in the reserves will pave the way for poaching of wild animals and smuggling of trees in the reserve forests. Conservationists are pressing for filling up the vacancies in these tiger reserves without any further delay.

Tamil Nadu has five tiger reserves viz., Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR), Anaimalai Tiger Reserve (ATR), Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), Kalakad-Mundanturai Tiger Reserve (KMTR), and Srivilliputhur-Meghamalai Tiger Reserve (SMTR). Out of these, two reserves namely Sathyamangalam and Srivilliputhur-Meghamalai are awaiting the appointment of field directors for the last six months and one year in violation of the rules of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), under the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF).

The sprawling Sathyamangalam tiger reserve located in the Western Ghats of Erode district was given the prestigious TX2 (conservation excellence award) award for having more tigers. Vijay Krishnaraj, the state coordinator of, the United Conservation Movement, said, "As per the NTCA rules, it is mandatory for concerned state governments to appoint a field director for a tiger reserve. Otherwise, the forest management will collapse and it will not be possible to protect the species in the reserves. With the tiger population in Tamil Nadu increasing significantly, appointing field officers to the reserves is inevitable."

Also read:50 Cheetahs to be introduced in country in next five years

He also questioned the reluctance of the state forest department to appoint tiger reserve field officers when there is no dearth of manpower. According to him, the absence of directors would adversely affect conservation efforts. Wildlife conservation biologist, Q. Ashoka Chakkaravarthy said, "there is an adage that a country can grow only if tigers live in forests. Further, tigers determine the health of a forest and balance the biodiversity of forests. There are only five tiger reserves in Tamil Nadu. The tiger population is also healthy."

The government should consider appointing field directors to monitor the tigers, otherwise, the menace of poaching might increase, he warned. He explained that while the number of tigers in India has declined at one point, it has increased in recent years.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Tamil Nadu Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Syed Musamil Abbas said, "As of now, chief conservators of forests monitor tiger reserves that do not have field directors. However, field directors will be appointed as soon as possible".

N.S Murali, Inspector General, Southern Region, NTCA, said, "the population of tigers in India is very healthy and India currently hosts the largest tiger population. So, every state must protect tigers in accordance with the MoEF guidelines. As far as TN is concerned, there are two vacancies for field directors- Sathyamangalam and Srivilliputhur Megamalai tiger reserves."

"Since a field director holds a lot of importance in tiger reserves, the NTCA has requested the state government to appoint such officers as quickly as possible". If any government fails to appoint field directors for a long time for tiger reserves, it will be in trouble," he added.

It may be noted that the number of tigers in Tamil Nadu has increased from 76 in 2006 to 163 in 2010 and 229 in 2014 respectively. It is noteworthy that the number of tigers rose to 264 during the 2019 census. India is home to a third of the global tiger population. The estimated tiger population in the country stood at 2,967 as per the 2018 tiger census.