New Delhi: There have not been any deaths of farmers due to police action during the farmers' protest, Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar said in Rajya Sabha on Friday.

As to whether the Union Government was planning to pay compensation to families of farmers who died during the agitation, Tomar said that the issue will be dealt with by the concerned state governments.

"The subject of compensation etc. to the families of the deceased farmers during agitation should be handled by respective State governments. No farmer died as a result of police action during the farmers’ agitation," stated Tomar in a written reply.

The farmer's protest against the three farm laws- which were recently repealed- has been suspended by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Thursday after the Government accepted their major pending demands such as a legal guarantee on MSP and withdrawal of cases against the protesting farmers.

The opposition parties have repeatedly targeted the government over the issue and recently Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said in Lok Sabha that the Punjab Government has already given compensation and jobs to several families of farmers who died in the protest.

