Chandigarh (Punjab): Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday said that there was no evidence of the alleged sacrilege in the Kapurthala incident in which one person was beaten to death on December 19.

"In Kapurthala (killing of a man for alleged sacrilege), no evidence that sacrilege was done. The matter is being probed and the FIR will be amended," Channi told reporters during a press conference.

On December 19, a man was lynched in Nizampur village of Kapurthala district after the allegations that he had committed the sacrilege of Nishan Sahib.

Police in Kapurthala had confirmed that no 'sacrilege' took place and the man who was beaten to death was probably trying to 'steal'.

The incident happened a day after a similar one in the Golden Temple in which a man was killed when he attempted to desecrate Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of Sikhs, after barging into the sanctum sanctorum.

Interestingly, the two dead have not been identified so far.

