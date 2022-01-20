Chennai: Actor Dhanush's father Kasthuriraja in an interview said that there's no divorce talk between Dhanush and Aishwarya. The couple only has family quarrel which is usual among married couples. They are not in Chennai now and are in Hyderabad. "I called them over the phone and gave advice as well," he said.

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa, who got married in 2004, had announced their separation with a statement. Actor Dhanush said on Twitter. “Eighteen years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Nama Shivaya! Spread love, D.” he stated.