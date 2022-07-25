New Delhi: There has been no delay in issuing show cause notice to SpiceJet following recent safety-related incidents, the Government informed Rajya Sabha on Monday. The information was provided by the Minister of State (MoS) of Civil Aviation General (Retd) V K Singh in a written reply.

"The incidents reported in the recent past were analyzed and explanation was sought from M/s Spicejet Ltd. There has been no delay in issuing the notice," stated Singh. He further stated that the DGCA notice mentions that a financial assessment of M/s Spicejet carried out in September 2021 has revealed that airline is operating on "cash & carry" adding that suppliers were not being paid regularly leading to shortage of spares.

The MoS pointed out that the safety oversight process of DGCA involves a series of successive follow-up steps including communication of observations and findings to the airlines for taking corrective action, review of corrective action taken by the airlines for taking a decision on closure or initiating enforcement action consisting of warning, suspension, cancellation including the imposition of financial penalty to the person involved or airline.

"The safety oversight process is a continuous exercise. A series of spot checks were carried out recently on all operating aircraft of M/s Spicejet from 9th July 2022 to 13th July 2022," stated Singh. He further stated that a total of 53 spot checks were carried out on 48 aircraft which did not find any major significant findings or safety violations.

"However, as a safety measure, DGCA ordered M/s Spicejet to use certain identified aircraft (10) for operations only after confirming to DGCA that all reported defects/malfunctions are rectified," added Singh.

As for the SpiceJet flight making an emergency landing in Karachi on July 5, Singh stated in a separate reply "Spicejet B737-8 Max aircraft with registration VTMXG, while operating flight from Delhi to Dubai, the cockpit crew observed abnormal fuel flow after getting fuel imbalance alert."

"The cockpit crew carried out Non Normal Checklist (NNC) for this event and decided to divert the aircraft to Karachi suspecting fuel leak. Cabin crew did not declare emergency. Post landing check and inspection at Karachi did not reveal fuel leak," he added.