New Delhi: There is no separate data with the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) on people killed or injured by mobs and vigilante groups, the Government told Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Replying to a question, Minister of State (MoS), Home, Nityanand Rai said that the Government has generated public awareness through audio-visulal media to curb mob lynching.

"National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) publishes crime data received from all the states/union territories under various crime heads defined under the Indian Penal Code and special and local laws. No separate data on persons killed or injured by vigilante groups or mobs or crowds is maintained by NCRB," the MoS said.

He also said that the Government has asked service providers to initiate measures to curb the spread of fake news and rumours which may result into incidents of mob lynching.

He also said that the Central Government on July 23, 2019, and September 25, 2019, issued advisories to state governments and administrators of union territories to take adequate steps to curb incidents of lynching.

Pointing out that police and public order are state subjects, Rai said that the responsibility for prevention, detection, investigation and prosecuting criminals lies with the state governments.

Also Read: Jharkhand government to introduce 'Prevention of Lynching Bill'