New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry on Tuesday said that no cyber attack or data hacking has been observed in the Data Centre or its disaster recovery sites of the office of Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said. Responding to a question raised by Congress MP MK Raghavan in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said that multiple layered security approaches have been adopted for the security and safety of census data.

"Data is encrypted at the data collection device, during the transmission and at servers and storage. Advisors from National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre (NCIIPC) and Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) are implemented to make the data centres secure," Nityanand Rai said. The statement given by Rai comes at a time when the AIIMS server has been attacked by cyber hackers reportedly from China.

Rai was responding to a question about the delay in the decadal census in the country. He said that the intent of the government for conducting the Census 2021 was notified in the Gazette of India on March 28, 2019. "Due to the outbreak of Covid19 pandemic, the Census 2021 and the related field activities have been postponed until further orders," Rai said. Population Projections for India and States and UTs for 2011-2036, based on Census 2011 data, are available in the report of the technical group on population projections published by the National Commission on Population, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, he said.