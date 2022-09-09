New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday reserved its order while hearing the bail plea filed by Umar Khalid pertaining to a case against him under UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) for alleged conspiracy behind the 2020 Delhi riots. During the hearing, Khalid argued before the bench of Rajnish Bhatnagar and Siddharth Mridul that he had neither any criminal nor any conspiratory role in the riots with any other accused.

"The only overt act attributed to me (by the prosecution) is the speech (in Amravati in Maharashtra)... that was a public event. That did not lead to violence anywhere. To simplify and say 'oh that speech in Amaravati was targeted towards Delhi' (is not right).

Donald Trump went to Ahmedabad also (and there was no violence there). We have the liberty to travel anywhere to India and make speeches if we want to" Advocate Trideep Pais, representing Khalid, told the bench. "This speech does not show any conspiratorial connect with anybody, any other accused, or any violence whatsoever" he further maintained.

Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad has opposed the plea so far, noting the speech by Khalid in Amravati back in February, 2020 was a calculated one and included subjects such as Babri Masjid, Triple Talaq, CAA, suppression of Muslims and more.

In an earlier hearing, Prasad, representing Delhi Police, had presented a WhatsApp chat of JCC (Jamia Coordination Centre), claiming members of the committee were entrusted with the responsibility to mobilise masses from Jamia to protest sites across Delhi.

The 2020 Delhi riots saw violence break out prominently in Northeast Delhi during protests against CAA-NRC in the capital. The riot claimed 53 lives, while injuring more than 700. (with Agency inputs)