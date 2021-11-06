Gangtok/New Delhi: The Sikkim government has told the Supreme Court that there have been no crimes against transgender people in the state as there are no registered transgender people. "No certificate of identity has been issued to any person under section 6 of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019," the state informed the top court.

The affidavit has come in response to a petition filed by Kinner Maa Eksamajik Trust that sought to safeguard the interests of transgender people by forming a Kinner Welfare Board to deal with the false criminal cases registered against them.

The apex court had issued notice on the plea on 12 April 2021, in response to which Sikkim has filed the reply. The state has told the court that there is only one recorded instance of change in gender surgery and based on that on the certificate of change has been issued by the state of Sikkim to date under section 7 of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019.

Further, the state informed that it is in the process of taking necessary steps under section 7 of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Rules, 2020 and the Social Justice and Welfare Department of the state has framed guidelines to protect transgender people.

"A beneficiary will be identified by the selection committee and a medical certificate shall be issued to him for the grant," the state told the SC. A monthly allowance of Rs 2000 for an initial period of six years. 100% scholarship for the education till graduation level. A monthly allowance of Rs 500 in case the incumbent could not continue the school and college education or remains unemployed after the completion of school or college.

However, "the allowance shall abate once the incumbent is employed in any capacity in the government or any public-private sector undertaking and starts own sustainable livelihood," read the affidavit.

Further, the affidavit said that Rs 25,000 has also been allocated to the district collectors for organising awareness campaigns and it will take further necessary steps to safeguard the interests of the transgenders.