Kottayam: A bakery owner and his family were assaulted by a gang at Kottayam, alleging that there was not enough cream in the cream buns that they ordered. The incident happened in a bakery near the government hospital at Vaikom. Bakery owner Sivakumar, his wife Kavitha, and sons Sidhivinayak and Kashinath were injured in the assault and admitted to the hospital.

Police said the incident happened on Wednesday evening. A six-member gang had come to the bakery and ordered tea and cream buns. One of the gang members then alleged that there was not enough cream in the bun and started abusing the bakery owner. This led to an argument between the gang members and the bakery owner and family.

The gang members then assaulted Sivakumar and when his wife and children intervened to stop them, they were also assaulted. Kavitha has told the police that, the assaulters held her by the neck and broke her fingers. Another customer, Velayudhan (95), who was having tea at the tea shop also got injured in the melee.

The shop was also partially damaged. The gang members alleged that they were assaulted by the bakery owner and family, and have lodged a police complaint as well. Police have collected both complaints and an investigation is on.