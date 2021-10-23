Chennai: The Tamil Nadu state government has informed the Madras High Court that special DGP Rajesh Das, an accused in a sexual harassment case, has been continuously trying to delay the case.

The special DGP had been suspended after a woman IPS officer's complaint, wherein she had charged Das for making sexual advances. Subsequently, the state government had formulated a six-member enquiry committee (Vishaka Committee) led by additional chief secretary Jayashree Ragunanthan to probe the allegation made by the woman officer. The committee had also submitted its report to the government in April.

Based on the report, the DGP was also summoned. However, the suspended DGP had already filed a plea in the court challenging the Vishaka Committee's inquiry proceedings. Das had also submitted a petition to Home Secretary and in the petition had accused two members- Additional DGP Seema Agarwal and IG Arun of being biased against him and he sought their removal from the committee.

Moreover, he added in the plea that the inquiry committee members initiated their probe against him even before his petition was considered.

In this case, "it is unacceptable that since many witnesses who are working under the victim, they will support the complainant. So these witnesses should be transferred," he demanded, adding that principles of natural justice should be followed during the probe. The hearing came up before Justice Saravanan on Friday. The suspended DGP also said that he had never received the statements of the witnesses and that it was a clear indication that the probe was 'biased'.

Replying to this, state advocate general Shanmugasundaram stated that a charge sheet had already been filed against the suspended DGP and that Supreme Court also dismissed the latter's plea. Even one of the committee members-Arun was removed, he pointed out. Shanmugasundaram also sought time to submit a response.

Following this, Justice Saravanan observed that the Vishaka Committee should maintain the status quo and directed the state government to file its response within two weeks.

