Hyderabad: Without the Congress, there can't be a strong opposition to fight against the BJP, AICC general secretary Tariq Anwar said on Friday referring to a recent meeting held by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Khammam in Telangana. Presided by BRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the meeting was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan, CPI General Secretary D Raja and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav.

"Two or three CMs who came to the Khammam meeting...Without the Congress there cannot be a strong opposition, because Congress is a national party. It is present in every state. Under these circumstances if anybody tries to form a group separately, I understand that it weakens the opposition," Anwar said at a press conference.

He said the Congress' idea is that all opposition parties come together and the party keeps trying for that. However, there are some parties that, despite being in the opposition, keep trying to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre. Anwar alleged that Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM party is working as a "B Team" of the BJP at the national level and the task of Kejriwal and Owaisi is to divide the secular vote in north India.

"KCR's political aim for the past eight years is to weaken the Congress party. It was said that in the north this work was given to Kejriwal and in the south it was given to KCR. Their mandate is to ensure that opposition parties never unite," he charged. Replying to a query, the Congress leader said there were several instances of a third front in the country and there can be only one anti-BJP front.

Taking a dig at KCR, he said when the Congress party handed over the government to the present regime in 2014, there was Rs 10,000 crore revenue surplus and the state plunged into Rs five lakh crore debt. According to him, the Congress party sacrificed a lot to make Telangana a separate state though many people were not happy with the decision. (PTI)