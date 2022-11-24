News Desk: The National Socialist Council of Nagaland- Issak Muivah (NSCN--IM) has reiterated its rigid stand not to compromise on the issue of Naga National Flag with the Government of India.

"Naga National Flag has a huge sentimental value attached with the Naga people and the flag is all about the 'God-given history' and identity of the Naga people," the NSCN-IM said in its November issue of the monthly mouthpiece, 'Nagalim Voice'.

After over 80 rounds of talks between the Central government and the Naga groups, dominated by the NSCN-IM, there is still a stalemate over the contentious issues of the separate Naga flag and constitution.

'The principle of one people one nation as symbolized by Naga National Flag is being targeted desperately,'- the NSCN- IM said in its mouthpiece. The NSCN-IM has been demanding a separate flag and constitution, which the former government interlocutor and then Nagaland Governor R N Ravi had rejected on a number of occasions.

"Ironically, the overindulgence by the Government of India in playing a delaying game is something that is getting into the nerves of the NSCN talk team. Nevertheless, we shall hold the ground though we found Government's cynicism wearing at times"- it has been mentioned in the mouthpiece.

It said that considering the complexity of the Naga political issue, it is not surprising that it has dragged on for more than 25 years. However, the complexity should not be used for any dirty play,- the mouthpiece noted.