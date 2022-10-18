Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Home Department has revealed that it has not taken any decision on the recommendations sent by the DGP Prisons for the commutation of sentences of convicts after August 5, 2019.

The Public Information Officer of the Home Department disclosed in response to a request filed under the Right to Information that “On the recommendations received from the DGP Prisons, Jammu and Kashmir for the remission of sentences of criminals from August 5, 2019, no decision has been made."

The prisons department has revealed that since August 2019, a review board headed by its DGP had recommended commutation in the sentences of 20 convicts. While the department declined to divulge the details of the inmates recommended for early release, it revealed that since August 2019, 20 offenders' cases had been recommended by the review board.

The proposals were sent to the Home Department on 5 August 2019, 6 January 2020, 5 August 2020, 28 December 2020, 11 August 2021 and 21 January 2020. Provincial-level review boards were empowered to recommend cases of convicts for early release. These boards were headed by DGP Prisons and included official and non-official members.

As per the new jail manual notified on August 17, 2023, the review boards have been replaced by a high-level committee headed by the UT Home Secretary.