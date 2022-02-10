Trivandrum: Respite for Babu, the trekker, who was trapped in a cleft on a mountain face in Kerala's Palakkad district, as Kerala Forest Minister AK Sasindran said that no case will be registered against Babu for trespassing into the protected forest area.

AK Sasindran not only considered the request of Babu's mother, but also accepted Babu's apology. He has also assured that he will see that no action taken will be taken by the forest department against Babu and his family. Earlier, the forest department said that a case would be registered against Babu under the Kerala Forest Act for trespassing into the Kurmpachi hill as it's part of the protected forest area.

Meanwhile, the minister cautioned the people not to indulge in illegal activities as they pose a risk to their lives and advised them to abide by the forest rules/acts.