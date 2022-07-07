New Delhi: The ruling BJP and the opposition Congress traded barbs with each other over the issue of adequate representation to the minorities in legislative bodies on Thursday when the BJP had no representation from the Muslims in the Parliament. The BJP will not have any representation from the Muslims in Parliament after the Rajya Sabha term of the party’s well-known face Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi came to an end on Thursday.

The BJP has a brute majority with 301 out of total 543 members in the Lok Sabha and has 92 out of the total 245 members in the Rajya Sabha, but there is no Muslim representation. Naqvi resigned from the union cabinet on Wednesday amid speculation that he may be tipped to get another key appointment. The term of two other Muslim members, former union minister M J Akbar and Syed Zafar Islam, has already ended.

Over the past years, various Muslim leaders have represented the BJP in Parliament, though their percentage has been very small. Naqvi served three terms in the Rajya Sabha and was elected to the Lok Sabha once. Najma Heptulla had two terms in the Rajya Sabha while Shahnawaz Hussain got elected twice to the Lok Sabha. Sikander Bakht, a BJP veteran served two terms in the Rajya Sabha.

At present, Hussain is a member of the Bihar Legislative Council and a minister in the JD-U-BJP coalition government headed by chief minister Nitish Kumar. The situation prompted the main opposition Congress to charge that the BJP does not care about any representation of the Muslims. “The BJP does not want to give voice to the 20 crore Muslims in Parliament or Assemblies. They are pursuing anti-minority politics which is dividing the country like never before. Leave alone adequate representation, the fact is they do not want to give any representation to the Muslims,” senior Congress leader Rashid Alvi said.

The BJP countered the charge with an argument that its leaders work among the local communities and do not get elected or nominated to key posts because of the religion factor. “Representation is not connected to religion. We don’t choose a doctor based on his or her religion. Similarly, the religion of a leader or MP does not matter. Our leaders are connected to our community. The BJP works for the betterment of all,” BJP Minority Morcha head Jamal Siddiqui said.

“In the past, the Congress had several leaders from the Muslim community and had several ministers at the Centre but never made policies to benefit the minorities. Maulana Abul Kalam Azad was the first education minister of the country but the Muslims are still lagging behind in education,” he said. Alvi questioned Siddiqui’s explanation saying, “if religion factor was not important, why was the BJP highlighting that it has nominated a woman from the Tribal community for election to the highest office of President of India.”

“Yes, the Congress never worked like the BJP in the past. It never divided the people of the country and never created communal disharmony,” he said.