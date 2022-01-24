Jaipur: The Governor House of Rajasthan has made it clear that no Bill related to Rajasthan Agricultural Credit Operations (Removal of Difficulties) Act, 1974 has come to the Raj Bhavan for approval from Governor Kalraj Mishra.

Subir Kumar, principal secretary to Governor Kalraj Mishra, said that the delegation, which came to submit a memorandum in this regard on Monday, has also been informed about the same.

The clarification from the governor house has come in a response to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot statement in which he alleged that Governor Kalraj Mishra has been withholding forwarding of various Bills related to farmers and their rights to the President of India for over a year now.

“I do not know under what pressure the governor is sitting on the Bills and has not sent them to the President for his assent,” he said on Friday.

Actually, the Bill which has been sent to the governor was to amend the proviso to section 60(1)(b) of the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908 and not to Rajasthan Agricultural Credit Operations (Removal of Difficulties) Act. With this bill attachment, an auction can be stopped on taking a KCC loan on 5 acres of land but the bill is still under consideration in the Raj Bhavan.

The tussle between the Raj Bhavan and state government erupted after Commercial banks in eastern Rajasthan have initiated the process of auctioning off land belonging to 5600 farmers who were listed as defaulters by them.

The Gehlot government had waived off loans worth Rs 14,000 crore taken by farmers from various cooperative banks, but the commercial banks which could not recover their loans have begun the process of auctioning the land.

