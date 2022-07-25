New Delhi: There is no bar on transgenders from obtaining a pilot licence from DGCA provided that the concerned applicants comply with relevant provisions relating to age, educational provisions, medical fitness, knowledge, and experience as per the Aircraft Rules, 1937, the Government informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

The information was shared by Minister of State (Mos) of Civil Aviation General (TETD) V K Singh in a written reply. "There are no restrictions for transgenders to obtain a pilot license from DGCA, subject to compliance with relevant provisions relating to age, educational provisions, medical fitness, knowledge, experience etc. as specified in the Aircraft Rules, 1937," stated Singh.

The MoS stated that the medical tests for issuing pilot license "recognizes" transgenders. He further stated that a transgender applicant may be issued a fit medical assessment, provided there are no associated medical, psychiatric, or psychological conditions.

Also read:DCGA asks India's first transgender trainee pilot to reapply for medical test

Singh stated that the use of hormonal replacement therapy is not a ground for disqualification if the applicant does not have adverse symptoms. "Use of hormonal replacement therapy is not a disqualifying criterion if the applicant has no adverse symptoms or reactions," stated Singh.

"However, flying duties are not permitted while the dose of hormonal treatment is being stabilized or until an adequate physiological response has been achieved and the dose no longer needs to be changed. This is as per norms followed by Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)/European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA)," he added.

This written reply comes following the backlash the DGCA had to face after it denied Adam Harry, the first transgender trainee pilot in the country, a pilot license. Following backlash, DGCA asked Harry to reapply for a medical test to get a commercial pilot license.