New Delhi: There is no adverse effect of chemical fertilizers with balanced and judicious use as per recommendation, according to the Ministry of Chemical and Fertilizers. In a written reply to a question by MP Guman Singh Damor on the details of the adverse effects due to the use of chemicals and fertilizers in agriculture, production of human life, and biodiversity, the Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Bhagwant Khutba said that 'as such there was no adverse effect.'

However, there is a possibility of nitrate contamination in groundwater above the permissible limit of 10 mg NO3- N/L due to excessive use of nitrogenous fertilizers particularly in light textured soils which has consequences on human health if used for drinking purposes.

On being asked about the efforts being made to reduce the dependency on chemicals and fertilizers in agricultural production the ministry replied that the “Network Project on Organic Farming (NPOF) is undertaking research to develop a location-specific organic farming package of practices for crops and cropping systems. Presently, the project is being implemented in 20 centres covering 16 states.

An organic farming package of practices for 68 crops/cropping systems has been developed to provide technical backstopping to Parampragat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY) and Mission Organic Value Chain Development for North Eastern Region (MOVCDNER) scheme being implemented in the country since 2015-16, he added.

PKVY is implemented in all the States and Union Territories across the country to promote organic farming in cluster mode. Under the scheme, farmers are provided financial assistance of Rs 50000/ha for 3 years in which, Rs 31000/ ha / 3 years is provided directly to farmers through DBT for organic inputs such as seeds, bio-fertilizers, bio-pesticides, organic manure, compost/vermicompost, botanical extracts, etc.

MOVCDNER is implemented in all the North Eastern States for promotion of certified organic production, in which, organic farmers are supported to develop their value chain from organic production to processing and marketing etc. through FPO formation. Under the scheme, a sum of Rs. 46,575/ha for 3 years is being provided for the creation of FPO, support to farmers for organic inputs, quality seeds/ planting material, and training, hand holding, and certification. Besides, financial assistance is also provided as subsidy to FPOs and Private entrepreneurs.

The GOI is recommending soil tests based on balanced and integrated nutrient management through conjunctive use of both inorganic and organic sources (manure, biofertilizers, green manuring, in-situ crop residue recycling, etc.) of plant nutrients with the 4R approach i.e., right quantity, right time, right mode and the right type of fertilizer for judicious use of chemical fertilizers and to reduce the use of chemical fertilizers.

ICAR has developed technology to prepare various types of organic manures such as phosphocompost, vermin compost, bio-enriched compost, municipal solid waste compost, etc. from various organic wastes. Besides the Council has also developed improved and efficient strains of biofertilizers specific to different crops and soil types under the Network Project on Soil Biodiversity-Biofertilizers to reduce use of chemical and fertilizers in agricultural production. Liquid Biofertilizer technology with higher shelf-life has also been developed.

The ICAR also imparts trainings, organises front-line demonstrations, awareness programs, etc. to educate farmers on all these aspects.