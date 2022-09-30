New Delhi: The Naga National Political Group (NNPG) is optimistic that a final solution to the Indo-Naga political issue will come at the earliest. Speaking about the issue, a party official said on Friday that talks were in the 'right direction' and a settlement was expected soon.

Representatives from NNPG already had one round of meeting with government interlocutor AK Mishra in New Delhi on Wednesday and discussed some "critical issues" pertaining to the settlement of final agreement.

"The meeting with Government interlocutor AK Mishra on Wednesday was positive and the talk is going on in right direction. We will be meeting tomorrow again," said Alezo Venuh, coordinator of NNPG.

The talk between the delegation from Nagaland and Mishra is taking place a week after the former special director in IB (Mishra) met with National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM) representatives.

"On our part, we are ready to sign the agreement at any time but the situation so far has not arrived," said Alezo asserting that government of India should come out with a clear road map.

Also read: Naga peace talks between Centre, NSCN-IM resumes

NNPG is a conglomeration of seven Naga outfits that are parallelly talking with the government of India for a permanent political solution of the Indo-Naga politics issue.

The Centre and NSCN-IM, in 2015, signed a framework agreement for a final solution to the decades-long Indo-Naga political issue and the NNPG signed the agreed position in 2017.

However, two major demands from NSCN-IM, including a separate flag and a Constitution, became a major hurdle in the talk process. "We are not privy to the talk process between the Government of India and NSCN-IM but we believe that they are also trying their level best," said Alizo.

He said 25 years was a long time and GOI must come up with a solution. "Everything needs to be practical," he added.

He, however, admitted that there could not be a deadline for signing a final agreement. "Stopping election is not a solution Naga issue. In fact, after winning election, the political leaders automatically change," said Alizo referring to the appeal given by political parties to resolve the Naga issue before next year's Assembly election.

The NSCN-IM, in 1997, signed a ceasefire agreement with the government of India and initiated the peace talk for a permanent political solution to the long-drawn conflict.