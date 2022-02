New Delhi: In a major decision by the National Medical Commission (NMC), the fee of 50 percent seats in the private medical college and deemed universities should be at par with the fee in the government medical colleges of the particular state or Union Territory. In a memorandum, the NMC has said that after extensive consultations, it has been decided that the fee of the 50 percent seats in private medical colleges and deemed universities should be at par with the fee in the government medical colleges.

"The benefit of this fee structure would be first made available to those candidates who have availed government quota seats, but limited to the extent of 50 percent of total sanctioned strength of the respective medical college and deemed university. However, if the government quota seats are less than 50 percent of total sanctioned seats, the remaining candidates would avail the benefit of a fee equivalent to the government medical college fees, based purely on the merit," the NMC said.

According to Section 10(1)(i) of the National Medical Commission (NMC) Act, 2019, the panel shall frame guidelines for determination of fees and all other charges for 50 per cent of seats in private medical institutions and deemed to be universities governed under the provisions of this legislation.

The central government had earlier suggested the erstwhile Board of Governors in suppression of erstwhile MCI to prepare the draft fee fixation guidelines for the consideration of the NMC as and when constituted. In 2019, an expert committee was also constituted by the NMC in this regard.

An Expert Committee was constituted by the BoG-MCI on November 23, 2019, and later, by the NMC.

The expert panel recommended 26 broad draft guidelines for the determination of fees for MBBS and PG courses and other charges for private medical colleges and deemed to be universities. The guidelines were uploaded to the NMC Website on May 25 last year inviting public comments. Approximately 1,800 responses were received.

Another expert panel, constituted on October 21, 2021, by the NMC examined the responses and submitted the revised draft guidelines. The recommendations of this panel were accepted by the NMC in its meeting on December 29. “After extensive consultations, it has been decided that the fee of the 50 per cent seats in the private medical colleges and deemed universities should be on par with the fee in the government medical colleges of that particular state and Union Territory. “The benefit of this fee structure would be first made available to those candidates who have availed government quota seats, but limited to the extent of 50 per cent of total sanctioned strength of the respective medical college/deemed university,” the memorandum stated.

However, if the government quota seats are less than 50 per cent of total sanctioned seats, the remaining candidates would avail the benefit of a fee equivalent to the government medical college fees, based purely on the merit, it read. According to the principles which would be followed in fee and other charges fixation of private medical colleges and deemed universities, no institution should charge capitation fee in any form or manner. It needs to be ensured that the principle of education being “not-for-profit”, is strictly adhered to. Therefore, all operating costs and other expenses for running and maintenance of the institution must be covered in the fees. Excessive expense and exorbitant profit components should not be allowed to be added to the fees, according to the principles.