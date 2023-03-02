Nizamabad (Telangana): The Nandipet police recovered the skeletal remains of a young man who was missing for the past 5 months from the Nandipet Mandal area in Nizamabad district. As the death mystery unfolded, it came to the fore that the victim, identified as Karthik (22), was killed by his own friend because of a love triangle.

As informed by Nandipet SI Srikanth, the murder was committed 5 months ago by the accused identified as Raju, who was in love with the same girl as Karthik. Both Raju and Karthik were friends and were in touch with a woman from the Prakasam district who used to visit Raju's house often. When Raju found out about Karthik's feelings for the woman, he decided to kill him and pave his way to marrying the woman he loved.

Raju hatched out a plan to kill Karthik with help from his younger brother Bojja Harish. On September 20, 2022, the accused got Karthik into an intoxicated state and took him to the nearby Vijayanagaram fort. Both Raju and his brother thrashed Karthik indiscriminately with a stick. Unable to resist the attack under the influence of alcohol, Kartik succumbed to the injuries and died.

They disposed of the dead body among the boulders in the Gutta area of ​​Vijayanagaram and did not inform anyone about the matter. Raju then got married to the woman within a few days.

Karthik's mother Chinna Venkataramana got worried but assumed her son must have gone to Andhra Pradesh to find a job when he did not return for days. When neither her nor her elder son heard from Karthik, they started inquiring the neighbors. During one such inquiry, a local youth told the mother that Karthik was killed and dumped in the Gutta area of ​​Vijayagaram.

The woman then decided to reach out to the police and informed them about the matter. When the police examined the area of ​​the mound, a bone cage was found. A post-mortem was conducted at the spot by Professor Nagamohan Rao, the head of the forensic department of the district hospital. The body was confirmed as Karthik's.

When the police conducted initial investigation, body was confirmed as that of Karthik's. SI said that the accused is absconding and will be nabbed soon.