Patna: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday claimed that Union Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai wanted to join his party as he was not happy with the BJP. Speaking to media persons after casting his vote for the Presidential election at the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Tejashwi, who is also the Leader of the Opposition was responding to a question regarding the Union Minister's criticism of him for calling NDA presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu a "statue".

"The BJP does not have any respect for women. Why did the BJP not support Pratibha Patil when she was becoming the first woman President of the country? Before becoming a Minister, he (Nityanand) had come to me and expressed his desire to join RJD. Nityanand Rai told me that he wanted to join RJD because he was not happy with the BJP,” said Tejashwi.

Asked about it, Bihar BJP Spokesperson Dr Nikhil Anand rubbished Tejashwi's claims. “Tejashwi should first look at his age and political experience before issuing such baseless statements against senior BJP leader Nityanand Rai. When Nityanand started his political career, Tejashwi was a baby. He is telling utter lies. Before becoming union minister Nityanand Rai was Bihar BJP state president. Tejashwi must ask his father how Lalu (Yadav) used to send messages to Nityanand to ensure his son's victory from Raghopur Assembly seat," said Anand.

Tejashwi's comments come days after he called Draupadi Murmu a "murti" (statue) claiming that unlike the opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha, she was rarely heard speaking. "You don't need a 'Murti' (statue) in Rashtrapati Bhawan...You must have heard Yashwant Sinha Ji speaking, but not Centre's Presidential candidate... not a single presser by her since her candidature was announced."

Nityanand slammed Tejashwi for his remark claiming that the latter had disrespected women and the entire tribal community. "Tejashwi has no feeling for the poor, backward, and oppressed people as he has entered politics by inheriting his family legacy," he said.