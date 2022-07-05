Balangir (Odisha): Three workers were critically injured when a nitrogen gas cylinder exploded at a stone crusher unit near Bhutiabahal village in Balangir. The village comes under the jurisdiction of the Deogaon police in Odisha.

Also read: Bizzare act: Children kill puppy as sacrifice, consume its blood in Odisha's Balangir

The victims have been identified as Vikash Patra, Bapi Bagdi, and Rajeev Bagdi. All three of them hail from the neighbouring state of West Bengal. According to reports, the mishap occurred when the empty cylinder was filled with nitrogen gas. The three victims were rescued and admitted to the Bhima Bhoi Medical College Hospital in Balangir.