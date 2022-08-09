Chennai: The ruling DMK on Tuesday said its president M K Stalin's vision to fight the BJP at the national level has gained momentum with Nitish Kumar's JD(U) pulling out of the National Democratic Alliance in Bihar. To take on the Saffron party at the Centre, DMK organisation secretary R S Bharathi said that his party president M K Stalin, also Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, had batted for opposition parties to join hands, well ahead of the Presidential election held last month.

This vision of his party chief to fight the BJP nationally, has now gained momentum and it would pick up more traction ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Bharathi told PTI. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Tuesday resigned as NDA Chief Minister to stake claim to form a new government after being unanimously declared the leader of the opposition Grand Alliance.

Apparently, the DMK leader indicated that such mobilization of anti-BJP forces would eventually dislodge the Saffron party from the seat of power at the Centre in 2024 Lok Sabha election. (PTI)