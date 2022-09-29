Patna: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday assured, during the investor's summit in Patna, that the state government will provide a safe and secure atmosphere to set up industry in Bihar. More than 100 industrialists participated in the summit. The CM said, “I have held meetings with the police department where they have been instructed to smoothen the process of industrial establishment in Bihar."

"Today, I have told all the DMs and SPs of Bihar to take strict action against those who are creating trouble for the industrialists,” Nitish said. Nitish further said, “I promise you that you will not face any difficulties in Bihar. You will get all the support from the police and administration so that no one can dare to interrupt the state's development. We have also formed a police team that would be deployed in the industrial areas. We will provide police support at the local level and district level as well."

"I am really happy that industries have started coming to Bihar. Any unit manufacturing in Bihar will be prioritized during government purchases. We are working on new policies in which the government will purchase the product of the industries of Bihar,” Nitish pointed out that the state government will provide all possible help to the industrialists in Bihar.

CM further said that all the district magistrates of Bihar will be in talks with the industrialists to ease production in Bihar. “If you (industrialist) have any problem you are free to call the DM, SP, or SSP of the concerned district so that immediate action could be taken. We are also going to eventually increase the police forces to make the compound more secure and all possible support,” Nitish asserted.

Nitish asked the industrialists to raise issues faced by them to which Rajesh Agarwal, director of Micromax Biofuels who has set up an ethanol plant in Bihar said, “Provide us with a safe atmosphere to set up the industry as industries can be easily targeted depending upon the atmosphere in the state.

We are sacred that anti-social elements can target the industry and only three pillars can help us, first, the government and its policies, second the investors and third the people at large. I request the CM to support us through the best law and order situation in the state so that we can contribute to the state as well as the country's development. With the state's support, we can start producing electronics, leather, and textiles."

Meanwhile, Vikram Jaisinghani, Managing Director & CEO at Adani Logistics Ltd said, “Bihar has potential and exponential growth and we have already started our work in Bihar. Single window system and labor laws are fine, however, I want to suggest the CM provide logistics support to raise the status of an industry."

"When I started this business in Darbhanga and Samastipur, we faced serious problems with law and order. However, in today's scenario administration has handled it very tactically and I will request to continue so that we can accelerate our business in Bihar.”

Rishabh Oswal, executive director of Punjab-based Oswal Group said, “We have been supported well by the officials and got the land in Hajipur and Bihta area and soon we will start the warehouse construction. The only request from the administration would be timely approval and single-point contact. We sell around 1 crore pieces under the Monte-Carlo brand out of which 15 percent are sold in Bihar. This state is a big consumer group for us but never thought of setting up industry here. However, we are now ready to set up plants in Bihar for the garments," Jaisinghani added.

S K Jain, Director (Marketing) at Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited said, “Natural gas would be available through pipelines in Bihar in the next three to four years and would be a big help as basic infrastructure for the investors in Bihar. We will provide all possible support as far as oil and natural gas are concerned in Bihar.”

Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) S K Singhal also boosted the morale of the industrialists when he said, “Our police are totally ready to provide a safe and secure environment for facilitating business activities in Bihar. Rule of law is already enforced and continuous improvement is underway on the law and order front."

"All the festivals in Bihar are celebrated in a safe atmosphere. I assure you that all the industrialists in Bihar are completely safe and secure. Bihar police are conscious and you will be getting a good environment,” Singhal said. Deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav stressed that people in the industry sector will be supported by the government. “We have formed the new grand alliance government in Bihar under the leadership of Nitish Kumar and within one night we have witnessed Jungle Raj's reports made out on media.

Don't make your decision based on the media headlines this is their business. You must believe the concrete data available. Change your perception about Bihar. If you need, we can set up a police station as well in the industrial area. You don't need to worry about anything, this is Nitish Kumar's government and no one needs to be afraid,” Tejashwi said.

He further said, “We will never compromise on corruption, crime, and communalism. We will take care of your security. If we need to bring more relaxation in the policies, we are open to doing so.” Arvind Kumar Choudhary, principal secretary of the industry department made the industrialist aware of the support available in Bihar.

“Trained manpower is easily available in Bihar which will be beneficial for the industries. We are trying to make the environment more secure and friendly for the industry's development in the state,” Choudhary said concluding the summit.