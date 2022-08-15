Patna: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav held discussions on Saturday at the Chief Minister's residence regarding the Cabinet expansion. Both the leaders discussed in detail the portfolios and reshuffling of posts. The Cabinet can be expanded anytime after August 15.

After the formation of the grand alliance in Bihar, all eyes are set on the allotment of the Cabinet. Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav went to Delhi to meet the leaders of Left parties, including (Rashtriya Janata Dal) RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and Congress President Sonia Gandhi, in connection with the expansion of the Cabinet.

According to sources, Yadav has already met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after returning to Patna. There are seven parties in the Grand Alliance. At the same time, Janata Dal-United (JDU) is preparing to repeat most of its ministers. Some new faces, including Upendra Kushwaha, may be inducted. The real problem lies in RJD and Congress, as there are many contenders for ministerial posts in both parties.

As far as the number of members in the Cabinet is concerned, RJD will get between 16 and 20 ministerial posts, while JDU will get 12 ministerial posts. Furthermore, Congress will get three Cabinet berths. A maximum of 36 ministers can be inducted into the Nitish and Tejashwi Cabinet, but there is a possibility that some seats may remain vacant. On behalf of Jitan Ram Manjhi's party Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), Manjhi's son Santosh Suman is set to become a minister again. Apart from this, Sumit Singh, the lone independent MLA, is also expected to get a portfolio.

Many people in the RJD camp are also hoping for the post of minister. Tej Pratap Yadav, Alok Mehta, Anita Devi, Sunil Kumar Singh, Bhai Birendra as well as at least one of the four MLAs of All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) are in the race for ministerial positions. On the other hand, there is a buzz that Madan Mohan Jha from Congress might become a minister again. Apart from them, Shakeel Ahmed Khan and Ajit Sharma are also being discussed. In JDU, most of the old ministers will be given a chance again. Upendra Kushwaha is an emerging name and might be get a Cabinet berth. Apart from this, the name of Maheshwar Hazari is doing rounds.