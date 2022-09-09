Purnea: Political strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor hit out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar yet again on Friday, claiming that the JD(U) supremo, no matter what the circumstances, have always found a way to remain glued to the seat of power. At a press conference in this north Bihar district, Kishor paid his former benefactor the back-handed compliment, indicating that he has been left with bitter taste in mouth after Kumar made uncharitable remarks about him in Delhi.

"Manufacturers of Fevicol should consider having as their brand ambassador" as Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has remained glued to his chair under all circumstances, he said. "Nitish Kumar has been sworn in as chief minister six times in the last one decade. He must have left the people confused as to what does he stand for," remarked Kishor, a former JD(U) national vice president who was expelled following differences with the de facto leader.

The IPAC founder continued to bristle at Kumar's insinuation that he might be clandestinely working for the BJP, and recalled a couple of instances that suggested capitulation on part of the Bihar CM while in the NDA. "He bent at a 90 degree to salute Modi," recalled Kishor, referring to the swearing-in ceremony of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath earlier this year, where a photograph of Kumar and the PM became a topic of discussion.

"He may now be fancying himself as a prime ministerial candidate but till recently he considered Modi as a superman who cannot be beaten," added Kishor, reminding the JD(U) leader of his effusive praise of the PM after realigning with BJP in 2017. Kishor, who has launched Jan Suraaj', a campaign that promises to provide Bihar with a "better political alternative", said no one will take Kumar seriously if he calls anybody a B-team of the BJP as the JD(U) supremo himself was an ally of the saffron camp a month ago.

He also reiterated that the "next assembly polls in Bihar will not be a BJP versus so-called Grand Alliance of seven parties. Politics in the state turned 180 degrees recently. There are bound to be more turns in the run up to next elections". Kumar had recently accused Kishor of trying to help the BJP and not knowing "ABC" of politics and governance. (PTI)