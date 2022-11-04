Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday attacked the Narendra Modi government at the Centre for not according special status to the state.

"It is a deliberate attempt by the Central government to not help the backward states of the country. We have a long-standing demand for special status for Bihar, but the Centre is not fulfilling it. When we came to power, we put the state on the development path as per our capacity. If the Centre accords special status to Bihar, the development works would take place in Bihar with double the speed," Kumar said during an event organised by the minority welfare department to distribute appointment letters to Urdu translators.

"Whenever we talk about special status, the Centre becomes silent," he added. The Chief Minister also accused the Centre of creating communal tension in the country. "No one trusts the Central government anymore. The BJP workers are only causing communal disturbance in society. But they will not succeed in Bihar till the time I am the Chief Minister," Kumar said. (IANS)

